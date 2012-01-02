Did Ving Rhames Get $7.7 Million for “Ghost Protocol”?

(via Shadow And Act) While Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol continues to rule at the the box office (grossing $324 million worldwide), looks like actor Ving Rhames might have gotten a very healthy cut of the profits. Back in 2010, while promoting Death Race 2 in 2010, Rhames had this to say:

“I live a very simple life. If I’m supposed to make 7.7 million US dollars and they’re offering me three, I don’t know if that’s going to work. I did the last one for more than three million, there’s no misunderstanding – it’s 7.7 million or no!“

While Rhames had more screen time in the first three Mission Impossible movies, in Ghost Protocol, he only makes a glorified cameo appearance. $7.7 million for what could have been one day’s work on set? If the rumors are indeed true, not a bad hustle at all, Mr. Rhames!

