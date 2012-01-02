Meet The Next Basketball Wife: LeBron James’ Fiance Savannah

Basketball fans know plenty about LeBron James, but not much about his longtime girlfriend (now fiance) Savannah Brinson. Here’s what we learned about this basketball wife-to-be.

LeBron James Speaks On His Engagement: “She’s Really Excited”

++ She hails from Akron, Ohio.

++ She attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

++ Savannah met LeBron in high school.

++ She is LeBron’s high school sweetheart.

Savannah is 25-years-old.

++ She has been with LeBron for about a decade.

++ LeBron and Savannah have two children together (LeBron Jr., 7 and Bryce, 4)

++ They all live in Miami’s Coconut Grove in a lavish three-story mansion that cost $9 million.

++ She is trying to learn Spanish through Rosetta Stone.

++ Savannah doesn’t love the spotlight and told Harper’s Bazaar: “Now that magazines and the paparazzi are taking pictures of me, it’s kind of weird. I never thought it would get to this magnitude.”

++ LeBron and Savannah have not yet been announced their wedding date.

LeBron James & Savannah Brinson Get Engaged [PHOTO]

SOURCE