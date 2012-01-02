Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Releases Model Photos

She may only be 12-years-old, but Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley is ready to start her career as a model. She was previously featured in Teen Vogue, but she’s looking to do more in the fashion world.

In addition to working in front of the camera, Selah aspires to be a singer, just like her mother and her legendary grandfather Bob Marley.

Do you think Selah has what it takes to make it as a model? See more of her photos right here.

