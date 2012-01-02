Aretha Franklin Is Getting Married: “No, I’m Not Pregnant”

Aretha Franklin is giving hope to single seniors, now that the 69-year-old soul legend is engaged to be married to her “forever friend” William “Willie” Wilkerson. According to People, the Queen of Soul plans on becoming a Mrs. this summer on Miami Beach. She says, “We’re looking at June or July for our date and no, I’m not pregnant, LOL!”

Aretha’s engagement announcement follows this week’s news that Michael Jordan and LeBron James are headed down the aisle. Find out more details about Aretha’s good news, and see a photo of her fiance right here.

