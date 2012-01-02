Rihanna Holds Katy Perry Down During Divorce

Rihanna wasn’t able to make Katy Perry‘s wedding in India last year, but she is definitely there for her good friend during her divorce from Russell Brand. According to reports, Rihanna and Katy have been texting each other constantly since Russell filed for divorce from Katy after a year of marriage.

The two pop stars spent the beginning of 2012 on separate coasts, with Rihanna in Miami, while Katy was at home in Los Angeles. The two plan on seeing each other soon and in person, by vacationing together in Mexico.

Take a look at Katy’s 2010 bachelorette party hosted by Rihanna in the photo gallery below.

