Tyga Careless World: Rise Of The Last King

Tyga is the first member of the Young Money family to drop an album this year, and his delayed project Careless World: Rise Of The Last King is due on January 24th. Here’s a look at the songs that made the cut, and a sneak peek of some of the featured artists and producers who contributed to Tyga’s official YMCMB debut.

RELATED POSTS:

Drake Feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga “The Motto” [MUSIC VIDEO]

These Rappers Are Animals! [PHOTOS]

EXCLUSIVE: Tyga Talks “Careless World” Album & How He Met Wayne! [VIDEO]

01. Light Dreams

02. I’m On It (featuring Lil Wayne)

03. Far Away (featuring Chris Richardson, produced by Jess Jackson)

04. Still Got It (featuring Drake, produced by Noah “40″ Shebib and Supa Dups)

05. Apollyon’s Theme (produced by Jess Jackson)

06. Wonder Woman (featuring Chris Brown, produced by Cool & Dre)

07. Tomorrow Is Today (featuring Wiz Khalifa & Big Sean)

08. Mr. Night Bros (featuring Lil Wayne & Game)

09. Really Raw (featuring Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg & Game)

10. Clap For Me

11. Young, Rich And Famous

12. TBA (featuring Wale)

13. Rack City (produced by DJ Mustard)

14. Immortal Technique Flow (featuring Busta Rhymes & Soulja Boy)

SOURCE

Also On The Urban Daily: