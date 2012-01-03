Jean Grae,”U And Me And Everyone We Know”

After dropping her mixtape “Cookies Or Comas” last year Jean Grae finally gives us the first official track from her album Cake or Death “U&Me&EveryoneWeKnow.” The melancholy intro (produced by Jean) pulls you in with trumpet sweeps and weeping guitar only to be smacked upside the head by M-Phazes kicks and slaps. Sounds like what a relationship with Jean would be like, huh? THis is the only Love and Hip-Hop I mess with.

U & Me & Everyone We Know by Jeangreasy

>>>Download || (clean version)

