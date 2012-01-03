50 Cent: “I Don’t Think I’m Going To Live Much Longer”

In a cryptic message on his Twitter account, 50 Cent lashed out at his label Interscope Records, insinuating that he has lost faith in their commitment to his music.

“I have lost all the faith in the team I’m on,” he wrote. ” I having nothing left to say .I will not be promoting my music. I’m going to deliver this album then I have a film I wrote to focus on. I’m not upset, I’m just convinced this is not how I want to remembered.”

50 Cent released his mixtape The Big Ten and several videos for the accompanying tracks, including “Puy Your Hands Up” which has gotten over 3.6 Million views in less than a week.

The part of his message that is the most troubling is his belief that he doesn’t think he will live much longer. He famously rhymed on his first hit “In Da Club” that he wants “them to love me like they love ‘Pac” and seems to think he will suffer a similar fate to the late rapper.

“I’ll be honest I don’t think I’m gonna live much longer. That’s why I started my Street King movement. I want to mean more in other peoples lives.”

50 Cent survived one attempt on his life in 2000 when he was shot nine times. [Spotted @RealTalkNY]

