Drake Dumps Dollicia After Fight Over His Colored Contacts?

Last week Drake and Dollicia Bryan recently confirmed that they were back together, but it looks like their reunion has already come to an end. According to reports, the two got into a fight while dining at Villa Blanca in Los Angeles, after Dollicia told Drake that he should stop wearing hazel-colored contact lenses. Apparently she thought this wasn’t a good look for him, and Drake took offense to her comment. (See Drake without and with the colored contacts in the picture to the right.)

Drake then supposedly brought his ex-girlfriend Nebby (the subject of Drake’s first hit “Best I Ever Had”) to New York City to ring in the New Year with him.

More details about this story are available here.

