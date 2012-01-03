Jim Jones Engaged To Chrissy Lampkin

After seven years of dating, Jim Jones has finally proposed to his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. She seemed to be surprised, but it was hard for him to keep the romantic vibe since she was so defensive.

Last year on season one of VH!’s “Love & Hip Hop,” Chrissy proposed to Jim, but it was never clear if he agreed to move forward with their nuptials. Now that he’s proposed, it’s only a matter of time until we see the wedding play out on their reality show.

Take a look at Jim’s proposal in the video below.

