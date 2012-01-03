Justin Timberlake To Go Gay For His Next Role?

Justin Timberlake is wanted for the lead role about the life of a gay American icon: Elton John. According to Moviefone, Elton recently said, “I’ve got a wish list of people. No. 1 on my wish list is Justin Timberlake, because he played me before in a David LaChapelle video of ‘Rocket Man’ and was superb.”

The Elton John biopic will not cover his whole life, but will instead focus on his life during a stint in rehab in 1990. Find out more about this movie in the works right here.

RELATED POSTS:

How Pharrell Made Black People Love Justin Timberlake [VIDEO]

Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake Do “History Of Rap 3” [VIDEO]

What If You Had 24 Hours To Live? Justin Timberlake Would Golf [ORIGINAL]