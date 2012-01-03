Usher Fighting Back Against Tameka Raymond

On this edition of Nnete’s “That’s What’s Up,” find out how Usher is fighting back against his ex-wife Tameka Raymond. Plus, hear Nnete talk about 50 Cent teaming with Pepsi, and what Mase owes $35,000 on!
