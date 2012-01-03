Diddy On His Reputation For Killing Bad Boy Artists’ Careers

Diddy and his label Bad Boy Records has been criticized for killing the careers of the artists who get signed, but Diddy doesn’t think he deserves that reputation. He doesn’t deny that some people (Black Rob, Craig Mack, Dream, Shyne and G-Dep to name a few) have fallen off after, but says the same has happened at Def Jam.

Read more about Diddy’s comments here, or listen to the full interview below.

