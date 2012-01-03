The Craziest Beyonce & Jay-Z Baby Rumors Ever

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s unborn child has been the subject of countless crazy rumors, and here’s a look at the craziest of them all.

Just A Prop

Ever since revealing her pregnancy to the world at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Beyonce has been rumored to be wearing a fake belly bump.

False Alarms

If you believe everything you read, Beyonce has been pregnant at least half a dozen times.

Beyonce’s Father Mathew Knowles Accused Of Trying To Buy Baby For Bey & Jay-Z!

The Switch

The rumors about Beyonce’s fake pregnancy led to talk about Bey’s dad offering his out-of-wedlock-child to his eldest daughter.

The Godfather

Kanye West is really talented, but do you believe that Jay and Bey have asked him to be the Godfather?

See the rest of the list at Bossip.

