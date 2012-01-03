B.o.B Feat. Andre 3000 “Play The Guitar”

B.o.B has been on a roll of releasing good music for the last few years, and it continues here on “Play The Guitar,” his new song featuring Andre 3000.

Take a listen to B.o.B’s latest release from his new album Strange Clouds (scheduled to be released on March 13th) in the audio player below!

