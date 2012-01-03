Trey Songz Announces “Anticipation 2our” Dates

Most fans would agree that “Anticipation” is one of Trey Songz best mixtapes. He recently released “Anticipation 2,” the predecessor to the successful project and announced several tour dates to promote it and his new album Chapter V. Preliminary dates include stops in California and Chicago.
“Anticipation 2our” Dates
Feb. 10 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
Feb. 11 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
Feb. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Nokia Theatre
Feb. 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino
Feb. 19 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
