Trey Songz Announces “Anticipation 2our” Dates

Most fans would agree that “Anticipation” is one of Trey Songz best mixtapes. He recently released “Anticipation 2,” the predecessor to the successful project and announced several tour dates to promote it and his new album Chapter V. Preliminary dates include stops in California and Chicago.

“Anticipation 2our” Dates

Feb. 10 – Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

Feb. 11 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Feb. 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Nokia Theatre

Feb. 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino

Feb. 19 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

