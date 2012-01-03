Chris Brown Not Taking Interviews In 2012

As if Chris Brown needs to do anything more to upset the media…

The young artist’s manager, Tina Davis, told Billboard that Brown will not be doing interviews in 2012 and he will “concentrate on performing and recording. She later added “We’re not trying to be rude, selfish or disrespectful to anyone in anyway. If people are going to judge anything, judge him for his talent.”

Frankly, banning Chris from doing interviews doesn’t seem like an effective plan. Maybe a little media training would help…just a thought.

Aside from that tidbit of depressing information, Chris plans on attending the Grammy Awards for the first time in three years since the domestic violence case with Rihanna.

