Carl Thomas: How To Survive After Bad Boy

There’s a perception that artists completely fall off after leaving Bad Boy Records, but if you take a look at Carl Thomas career, you’ll realize this myth is not true. He’s continued to prosper since leaving the label, and he recently released the acclaimed album Conquer.

In this exclusive interview, Carl gives advice to Bad Boy artists on maintaining a success career post-Bad Boy. Plus, he discusses one of the highlights of his new project.

