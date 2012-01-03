When Will Cassie Give It Up? Sub Tweets Diddy

Even though Diddy was partying with his baby mother Kim Porter this weekend for the New Year, Cassie sub tweeted the Hip Hop mogul who sent out the sub tweet “I miss u!” Seems complicated? well it isn’t. We’ve seen Diddy sport both the lovely ladies around town and we have one question: when will one of them say ‘no more?’ because clearly he won’t!

Then again we don’t know what they have…

