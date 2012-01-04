D’Angelo Builds Buzz With “Black Hole Sun”

D’Angelo is reportedly preparing to make a comeback, and we have this new music leak of him remaking “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden. This song is said to have been recorded in 2010, and it is not known if it will appear on D’Angelo’s third album, which may be released this year.

Take a listen to D’Angelo’s interpretation of the 1994 alternative rock hit “Black Hole Sun” below…

RELATED POSTS:

?uestlove: “D’Angelo Taught Me To Embrace Sloppiness” [EXCLUSIVE]

D’Angelo Album In The “Home-Stretch”

?uestlove Says He’s Back In The Studio With D’Angelo

D’Angelo Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct After Soliciting Undercover Cop For Sex

http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F32187613&show_artwork=true

SOURCE