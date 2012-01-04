Is Halle Berry Engaged?

(via The Daily Mail ) With news of Lebron James, John Legend, and Aretha Franklin all starting the new year with engagements, could Halle Berry be next to hear wedding bells? The 45 year old actress was recently spotted with what appears to be some unique bling on her ring finger:

Berry has been in a serious relationship with French actor Olivier Martinez since 2010–they first met while filming the never released thriller Dark Tide.

If the rumors are true, this would be the third trip down the aisle for Berry. She was married to baseball player David Justice from 1992-1997, then R&B crooner Eric Benet from 2001-2005. 2011 was a tough year for Berry–she and her baby daddy, Gabriel Aubrey were engaged in a very public and nasty custody battle over their three year old daughter, Nahla.

What say you readers? Could the third time be the charm for Miss Halle?

