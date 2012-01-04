SPOOF: “SH*T Black Guys Say” vs. “Sh*t Black Girls Say”

Who said Black women don’t have a sense of humor? In response to the super popular “Sh*t Black Women Say” video by Billy Sorrells, comediennes Robin Thede and Inda Craig-Galvan have compiled their own hilarious scenarios of the strange things men do. Some hilarious gems:

“Who you gonna believe? Me or your own eyes?”

“Nah man, I got my kids this weekend”

“You texted me? Lemme check…nah I didn’t get it”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

“Sh*t Black Girls Say” VIDEO:

What say you readers? Which video do you find funnier?

