Amber Rose Blames Kim Kardashian For Kanye West Break Up

Amber Rose and Kanye West stopped dating over a year ago, but she’s telling the world that Kim Kardashian was a big contributor to their break up. While Kim K. was dating Reggie Bush, she began sending sexy text messages of herself to ‘Ye, and according the Amber, that was the beginning of the end.

Amber recently said, “Kim is one of the main reasons why me and Kanye are not together. She’s a homewrecker!”

According to RadarOnline, Amber even reached out to Kim directly about the cheating, but that didn’t stop Kim from dipping with Kanye.

Amber also credits Kim’s skanky ways for helping her find true love with Wiz Khalifa. Read the rest of Amber Rose’s comments about Kim K. right here.