The Real Cocaine BMF Wives Reality Show Being Filmed

There’s a new reality show focusing on the lives of the “BMF Wives,” or the women whose men make money off of cocaine and other drugs. One of the cast members has a Kardashian connection, because she’s dating Kim’s first husband Damon Thomas.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 2011 Edition

“BMF” or the “Black Mafia Family” drugdealers and its co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory became known by the masses thanks to Rick Ross’ hit song “BMF.” Meech is currently behind bars serving a 30-year sentence for “running a continuing criminal enterprise (aka selling a whole lot of coke),” according to OzoneMag.com.

Eddie Murphy Ready To Pick Up The Crack Pipe

Find out about each cast member, and their connection to BMF by clicking here.

SOURCE