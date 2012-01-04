The Real Cocaine BMF Wives Reality Show Being Filmed

There’s a new reality show focusing on the lives of the “BMF Wives,” or the women whose men make money off of cocaine and other drugs. One of the cast members has a Kardashian connection, because she’s dating Kim’s first husband Damon Thomas.
“BMF” or the “Black Mafia Family” drugdealers and its co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory became known by the masses thanks to Rick Ross’ hit song “BMF.” Meech is currently behind bars serving a 30-year sentence for “running a continuing criminal enterprise (aka selling a whole lot of coke),” according to OzoneMag.com.
