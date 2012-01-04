Ludacris Chicken & Beer Restaurant Coming Soon!

Ludacris is merging his music and the food business by opening a new restaurant called “Chicken & Beer.” This was also the title of his 2003 album that almost went gold in its first week out and featured the hit “Stand Up.”

Is This Ludacris’ Favorite Hot Spot?

Chicken & Beer will be located in concourse D of Atlanta’s super busy Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Get more details about Luda’s restaurant here.

