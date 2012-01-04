Robert Glasper ft. Erykah Badu – “Afro Blue”

Erykah Badu is getting her jazz chanteuse on! Badu joins The Robert Glasper Experiment to remake the Mongo Santamaria classic, “Afro Blue.” The single will be featured on Glasper’s latest project entitled Black Radio which is slated to hit stores on February 28th. When asked about the making of “Afro Blue,” Glasper offered, “Erykah loves flutes, so I arranged this song with flutes in it. This song was recorded during the time she was on the Rock The Bells tour. Luckily she was able to come in and do the song.”

Look for collaborations with KING, Bilal, Lupe Fiasco, Lalah Hathaway, and more. Listen to “Afro Blue” and hit us with your review of the new track.

Robert Glasper x Erykah Badu – Afro Blue by BamaLoveSoul

RELATED POSTS:

Erykah Badu Spills Guts In Two-Hour Red Bull Interview [VIDEO]

Erykah Badu Reveals First Job Working For Steve Harvey

Bilal Talks About Raising Autistic Son & Making “Little Ones” Video