BET’s 106 & Park Host Rocsi: Black Men She’s Allegedly Dated

Rocsi from BET’s “106 & Park” has been linked to a lot of Black men, and she’s reportedly now dating Raphael Saadiq after spending some quality time with him in Miami. In addition to Raphael, Rocsi is rumored to have hooked up with her co-host Terrence J and Young Money’s Mack Maine to name a few.

