Blair Underwood To Launch A Fashion Line

Just when you thought the celebrity clothing line trend was over, Blair Underwood tosses his hat in the ring. The actor, who was recently seen on the NBC series, The Event, partnered with K&G Fashion Superstore to bring forth the BU Collection. The BU Collection is a line of high end tailored suits . Underwood’s line of suits will be sold exclusively at K&G Fashion stores and on their website.

Blair says he developed the line with the individual man in mind. He wanted the clothing to ooze confidence and class for a reasonable price. “I wanted this collection to be available to every man without a steep price barrier,” said Underwood. “I felt K&G was a great partner to launch this line because of their ability to bring well-made designer clothing to the public at affordable prices.”

for more information about the clothing line, hit up BlackThespian.com.

