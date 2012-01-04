Grandma Dances To Tyga’s “Rack City”

So Tyga wasn’t lying when he rapped, “Got ya grandma on my d*ck, b***h, you know what it is…”

The world wide web opens the door to finding the strangest and funniest videos you never thought about watching. Grandmothers bopping to the hottest strip club anthem sounds chuckle inducing on paper, but seeing it is hilarious. This grandma dancing to Tyga’s “Rack City” is epic not only because she has a serious shoulder bounce going on, but because she knows T Raw’s parts in the song! Has Granny been practicing? We think so.

