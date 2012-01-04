An Odd Look At Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne And More

Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Plies, Rick Ross, Beyonce, J. Cole, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Tyler The Creator, Kreayshawn, Lil B, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Drake, Wyclef Jean, Rihanna and LMFAO get parodied in this video by the grassroots arts collective known as 2-Cent. Even though we’re no longer in holiday season, it’s so funny that we had to share, so enjoy it in the video below!

