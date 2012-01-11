There May Be A Bridesmaids Sequel With Kristen Wiig

The summer comedy Bridemaids brought it $288 million, but you may never see a sequel to this super funny film. Kristen Wiig, the star and co-writer of the movie, says there aren’t plans for a sequel. In addition, she says she and her writing partner Annie Mumolo are working on something else.

There are talks about the studio movie on without Kristen, but it’s doubtful that a sequel would be as good or as successful without her. Find out more about the possibility of a Bridesmaids part two at Moviefone.

UPDATE: According to co-star Wendi McLendon-Covey, there’s hope for a sequel with the original cast. She recently told EOnline:

“She never said that she didn’t want to do it. All she said was that she’s not working on it right this minute because someone gave her the opportunity to write and direct her own film so, duh, she’s going to do that first. So no. I think all she’s waiting for is for her and Annie [Mumulo] to come up with an idea that’s equally as good.”

