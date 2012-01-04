S**t White Girls Say…To Black Girls

The ever popular Internet video series “Sh*t Girls Say,” has illicit an even funnier response entitled “Sh*t White Girls Say…To Black Girls.” The satirical video touches on some of the stereotypes that come up in an interracial friendship like: “It’s almost like you’re not black” “Do you know a Tyrone Jenkins?” “That’s ghetto!” “I think what I like the most about them is that they’re not like stereotypical black.”

Spotted @CollegeCandy.com

Check out the funny video below:

SPOOF: “SH*T Black Guys Say” vs. “Sh*t Black Girls Say” [VIDEO]

Grandma Dances To Tyga’s “Rack City” [VIDEO]