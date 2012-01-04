Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Mild Kidney Failure

Nick Cannon was rushed to the hospital after he suffered mild kidney failure in Aspen! Wife, Mariah Carey took to Twitter to ask everyone for their prayers. She released this message via her website:

This is us in the hospital – role reversal; Last year it was me attached to the machines (after having dembabies) and Nick was there with me through it, and now here we are. We’re trying to be as festive as possible under the circumstances but please keep Nick in your thoughts because this is very painful. They tried to kick me out of the hospital but here I am pon de bed with Mr. C.

We’re doing OK but we’re “straaaaaanded in Aspen”. #DramaticDivaPlace (I know, we could be in a lot worse places) but the truth is as long as we’re together, we’re OK. I’m not trying to make light out of the situation because it’s a serious moment that’s very tough on all of us so please keep us and our family in your prayers. LYM.

