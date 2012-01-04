Tank – “Next Breath”

It’s been almost two years since Tank dropped his fourth album, Now Or Never. He has been in the studio putting the final touches on his upcoming fifth effort, Savior. The first single from the set is “Next Breath.” Tank’s latest single doesn’t break new ground. It’s more of the smooth melodies and harmonies Tank is known for. There’s no exact date for Savior’s release. However, The Urban Daily will keep you posted.

Is the track worth repeated spins? Let us know.

Next Breath by ATL REC

