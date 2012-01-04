How Anthony Hamilton Went From Background To Solo Star

There’s a countless amount of background singers, many who will never have successful careers as solo stars, but Anthony Hamilton has defied the odds. He sang for D’Angelo at the apex of his career, and Hamilton has released more albums and recorded and written more hit songs than the man he used to sing behind.

Anthony Hamilton’s “Back To Love” Available Here

In this exclusive interview, Anthony Hamilton talks about how he made the move from the background without outshining the artists he’s worked with. Take a look at Anthony as talks about how he did it in the video below…

RELATED POSTS:

5 Reasons To Listen To Anthony Hamilton “Back To Love” [ORIGINAL]

Anthony Hamilton Tweets #BackToLove

What Makes Anthony Hamilton Go “Woo”? [VIDEO]