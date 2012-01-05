D-Wade and Gabrielle Union Talk About Love In Essence Magazine

One of the NBA’s hottest couples, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union grace the February cover of Essence Magazine. The Miami Heat star’s relationship with the beautiful actress has been going strong for almost two years, with no signs of slowing down. When asked if he and Union have plans to tie the knot, Wade says:

“We’re not rushing it. Both of us have been married before, and we understand that if we choose to marry again, we want it to be right. We both took failing at marriage hard. The next time it’s gotta be forever…”

You can read the exclusive interview when the February issue of Essence Magazine hits newsstands January 12th.





