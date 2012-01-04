CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa Sued Over “Black & Yellow”

Wiz Khalifa is being sued by Max Gregory Warren who claims Khalifa stole his hit song “Black & yellow” from his 2007 song “Pink & Yellow.” The suit was filed suit United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania andWarren is seeking $2,375,000 in punitive and actual damages.

