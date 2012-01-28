Top 10 Rick Ross Songs

What are the best Rick Ross songs?

January 28th is Rick Ross‘ birthday, and it took him years to emerge out of Miami and become a nationally known rapper. But he’s cranked out some of the best hip-hop songs each year since his career exploded in 2006. Jay-Z upgraded Ricky Rozay’s career by signing him to Def Jam, and he’s become more respected with each album because of his consistency in delivering hits.

Hip-hop is said to be a young man’s sport, and some thought a new rapper approaching the age of 30 wouldn’t have longevity, hits, or big record sales. But William Leonard Roberts II, a.k.a. Rick Ross, proved his doubters wrong.

Rozay may not be known for writing uplifting or socially conscious songs. But his flow, distinctive voice and beat selection come together and create music that’s perfect to ride out to in a Maybach, Aston Martin, or any whip.

After releasing his debut album Port Of Miami, Rick has stayed on his grind by releasing four albums in under six years. In addition, he has released mixtapes, launched his successful Maybach Music Group record label, and has been featured on numerous songs. Ricky’s tireless work ethic got the best of him last October when he was struck with two seizures in one day. He is now taking better care of himself while growing his empire, which recently expanded into the restaurant business.

On Friday, January 6th, the man we also know as “The Boss” released his latest mixtape Rich Forever at 3:05 pm (the time is a salute to his hometown of Miami’s area code). Plus, a mixtape with Drake and his anticipated fifth album God Forgives, I Don’t are scheduled to be released sometime this year.

As we anxiously await new tunes from Rick Ross, enjoy this list of his best songs that we’ve heard thus far. Which one is your favorite?

“9 Piece” Feat. Lil Wayne

“Aston Martin Music” Feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele

“B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” Feat. Styles

Hustlin’

“John Doe”

“Mafia Music”

“Magnificent” Feat. John Legend

“Push It”

“Super High” Feat. Ne-Yo

“The Boss” Feat. T-Pain