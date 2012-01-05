Did Beyonce Go Home To Houston To Deliver Her Baby?

According to our sister site TheBoxHouston, Beyonce may be giving birth this week in her hometown of Houston. An unnamed called into 97.9 The Box (the local radio station behind TheBoxHouston.com), and stated that Beyonce arrived in Houston today and will deliver her first child at a local hospital.

Do you believe this caller? Click here to hear the audio for yourself.

RELATED POSTS:

An Odd Look At Beyonce Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne And More [VIDEO]

The Craziest Beyonce & Jay-Z Baby Rumors Ever

Proof That Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby Has Not Arrived [PHOTOS]