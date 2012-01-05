CLOSE
Is The Wedding Off For Ochocinco and Evelyn Lozada?

Looks like the course of true love has hit a major speed bump for lovebirds Chad Ochocinco and reality star Evelyn Lozada.  According to TMZ, sources have revealed that the “Basketball Wives” star has put a hold on her nuptials to the NFL star because of his philandering ways.  The couple had plans for a summer wedding, but with rumors of infidelity surrounding Ochocinco, guests should hold off on checking out that online registry.

