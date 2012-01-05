Kanye West Launching Design Company Named After Late Mother

Yeezy World Peace has a plan to fix the economy. Kanye West interrupted a soliloquy on his twitter account about Grammy Awards outfits to share some actually interesting news. The rapper/producer and amateur DJ announced that he was launching a design company named after his late mother.

“I have started a new company and I’m so excited about the name,” he wrote. ” It’s got the best name ever of all companies of all time!!! The name of the company is DONDA.”

DONDA, named after his late mother Dr. Donda West, is a design company that will, according to West, “galvanize amazing thinkers and put them in a creative space to bounce there dreams and ideas…”

West wrote that the company will be comprised of over 22 divisions with a goal to “make products and experiences that people want and can afford..” West ran of a long list of positions he will be looking to fill, including nutritionists and DJs.

“I want to put creatives in a room together with like minds that are all waaaay doper than me,” he added. “We want to help simplify and aesthetically improve everything we see hear, touch, taste and feel. To dream of, create, advertise and produce products driven equally by emotional want and utilitarian need. To marry our wants and needs. DONDA.”

Kanye West’s mother Dr. Donda West died on November 10, 2007 due to complications from cosmetic surgery. She was 58 years old.

If you would like to apply to work at DONDA Kanye provided the following email: contactDONDA@gmail.com

