Nicki Minaj’s 7 Best Songs…So Far!

Man, woman, child or adult, you most-likely…have been exposed to Nicki Minaj‘s cooky antics at some point of your daily routine; and oddly so we bet you like them!

From a buxom bottom most video girls dream of, to donning a pink wig like Lil Kim, Nicki has borrowed some tips of the trade, but created so many of her own!

Her debut effort Pink Friday, established her as not only a Barbie but as a certified rapper, with all the perks most men dominating the game–lack!

Nicki got her start, shelling out mixtapes like her male counterparts: Wiz Khalifa, Drake, Asher Roth, Kid Cudi, etc. And like them, gained the recognition from both men and women! Though Nicki’s flow has significantly changed from the chick that first appeared on the scene rapping sexual lyrics like “Imma spit on it, then Imma sit on it,” she has maintained one thing: her likability. She’s fresh, innovative and hungry to eat the rest of the ladies and fellas alive. She has done so numerous times, if you don’t believe us check out “Monster” (which didn’t make the list because it is Kanye West’s song, shucks) where she bodies Jay-Z and Kanye West!

If Nicki continues to blink her way down the yellow brick road, she will be unstoppable!

Check out her best songs…so far!

7. Blazin’ Ft. Kanye West

6. “Right Thru Me”

5. “Your Love”

4. “Moment 4 Life”

3. “Superbass”

2. “Itty Bitty Piggy”

1. Roman’s Revenge

