Did Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Already Get Married?

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa have made no secret about their plans to take their relationship to a higher level, but something Amber Rose wrote yesterday makes us think they’re already married. While issuing a statement after accusing Kim Kardashian of being a home wrecker, Amber referred to Wiz as her husband.

Take a look at the message Amber posted…

I know there has been a lot of rumors circulating the internet today. After being asked the same questions over and over in every interview for so long i had to be honest and get this off my chest … I don’t lie, i don’t embellish I’m not trying to hurt anyone just setting the record straight. #FAME is a Crazy thing But I’m so thankful I have a AMAZING husband that Loves and supports me to the fullest he’s my Angel and soulmate. Thank u Rosebuds and Rosestuds for understanding me Muva loves y’all so much

Did Amber mean to refer to Wiz as the male version of “wifey,” or are they actually married? Only those two know for sure, but she’s definitely given us reason to think they’re already man and wife!