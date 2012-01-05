Pop Star Jason Derulo Fractures Neck During Rehearsal

Up until yesterday, pop wonder Jason Derulo was working his tail off rehearsing for his upcoming world tour. But Jason’s going to have to take a seat for a while after fracturing his neck during rehearsal yesterday.

Derulo, who boasts hits like “It Girl” and “In My Head,” apparently hurt himself while trying to pull off some gymnast moves and took to Twitter to break the news to his followers.

“I fractured my neck doing tumbling & acrobatics 4 tour,” he writes. “Always tryin 2 push boundaries 4 YOU!” He attached a picture of himself sprawled out in a hospital gown and neck brace, jokingly asking “Like my new chain?”

Derulo’s tour is set to kick off in Glasgow Feb. 23. Hopefully he’ll be good to go by then.

