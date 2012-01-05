Tiger Wood’s Ex-Wife Destroys $12 Million Mansion!

Elin Nordegren is feeling mighty fancy. The ex-wife of pro-golfer Tiger Woods purchased a $12 million mansion in North Palm Beach in March 2011, right on the heels of her $100 million divorce settlement:

Apparently not satisfied with the massive, 9,000 sq. foot home, Elin took a wrecking ball to her property, literally bringing down the house:

According to TMZ, Elin has already hired a high-priced architect to design her dream home, and the construction crew will have to sign confidentiality agreements.

Must be nice to be part of the 1 percent!

SOURCE

Also On The Urban Daily: