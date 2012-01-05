Lady Gaga Promises Beyonce Will Be An Incredible Mom

Gossip blogs and fans alike eagerly anticipate the birth of rap titan Jay-Z and wife, R&B queen Beyoncé Knowles’ first child—wondering what type of parents they’ll be. Though she’s reportedly set to have the baby any day now, friend of the mom-to-be, Lady Gaga, already knows she’ll be an amazing mother.

“Of course she is [going to be a good mom],” Gaga recently told The Insider with a huge smile. “That’s a tremendous understatement. She’s the nicest female I’ve met in the industry. She’s wonderful.”

The two know each other well. Beyoncé and Gaga have both featured on each other’s songs and videos. Gaga joined Beyoncé on “Video Phone.” While B helped sass up Gaga’s “Telephone.”

And when she revealed that she was, indeed, pregnant on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards after singing “Love on Top” last fall, Gaga was standing right next to husband Jay-Z and uncle-to-be Kanye West celebrating the revelation.

RELATED STORIES:

Will Beyonce And Jay-Z Sell Pics Of Their Baby?

Man Stabbed Because He Didn’t Know Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Married