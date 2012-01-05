Nick Cannon Transferred To LA Hospital

Yesterday, Mariah Carey asked for our prayers after husband Nick Cannon suffered from “mild kidney failure” in Aspen. The “America’s Got Talent” host is in good spirits as he was transferred to a LA hospital today. He tweeted:

“Currently being transfered to a hospital in LA. Thank you all for all your love, prayers and concern. You know me… I will be a’ight.”

