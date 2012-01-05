Serena Willliams Distraught Over Drake Dating Dollicia Bryan?

Drake may be basking in video-vixen glory right now, but a special female whom he claims to have loved is hurting. Serena Williams took to Twitter last night to vent her frustrations over her lost Drake who recently wifed up Dollicia Bryan…or at least that’s what we think!

Check out what the tennis star tweeted below:

@serenawilliams I tried. Hard

@serenawilliams I’ve been doing everything I can to bite my tongue…. But….

@serenawilliams ….. But really?? Shocking.

@serenawilliams Like really, really???

@serenawilliams FORREAL!!!!??!!!!!

@serenawilliams Ok… Like FOR REAL???

@serenawilliams Come on….

@serenawilliams WTH?

@serenawilliams Ok tks guys for listening to my hummmm’s and ahhhhhhhh lol

