NYC’s DJ Yonny Heads To The Finals Of ‘Master Of The Mix’

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving the new season of Masters of the Mix. BET created the reality competition show to spotlight hot DJs around the country who haven’t gotten the respect they deserve. Starting out with ten contestants, the competition has whittled those ten down to three. The finalists are DJ M-Squared, DJ P, and New York City’s own DJ Yonny.

Yonny has made it this far in the competition because of his scratching and mixing abilities. Moreover, he is able to sense if the crowd is feeling his set list and reacts accordingly. DJ Yonny gained some attention as a DJ on Sirius XM and on Power 105.1. You can catch the Queens native spinning on Now 92. 3 on the weekends. Not only in it for the money and fame, DJ Yonny teaches DJing classes to aspiring turntablists around the city.

New York City, give back to DJ Yonny by helping him win the $250,000 Master of the Mix prize by voting for him when voting opens on January 8th. After you tune in to Master of the Mix on Saturday at midnight on BET, go to the Master Of The Mix Facebook page and select DJ Yonny as the best DJ of the season. Show those other DJs New York is where it all started!

