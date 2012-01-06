10 Facts Learned From Kanye West Tweets

Didn’t have the time or interest in reading all 86 of the news-making tweets Kanye West sent out last night? Here are some of the highlights, straight from Roc4Life…

He’s launching a new design company

“I have started a new company and I’m so excited about the name…. it’s got the best name ever of all companies of all time!!!….The name of the company is DONDA.

“DONDA is a design company which will galvanize amazing thinkers and put them in a creative space to bounce there dreams and ideas. I am assembling a team of architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, AnRs, writers, publicist, social media experts, app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionist … (email contactDONDA@gmail.com if you’re interested)”

He feels conflicted about those Grammy nods

“I appreciate having the most nominations at the Grammies but I feel so conflicted by the fact that award shows sometimes are completely…illogical.

“Good logic tells me smile Kanye… the world likes you again… red or blue pill? … aaaaand Swallow lol I wouldn’t have the prestige I have if it wasn’t partially for the Grammies validation and I honor that.”

The name of his fashion line is Kanye West, not Dw

“The name of the line is Kanye West not DW… The Dw was a design element placed on the invite in homage to my mom : ) I really appreciate the fake DW twitter page but since it’s not official I can’t co sign any information on it.”

He funded the Kanye West clothing line out of pocket

“You guys might think I have some type of backing for my line but I don’t. I did the first fashion show out of my own pocket and used the money I made touring to follow my passion.”

He moved to Japan after the VMA controversy

“I moved to Japan for one month after that and designed every night in my room… I had this opportunity to intern at Fendi and was also offered a position to at Versace wich I could not take due to my contract with LV which was for 2 years…”

